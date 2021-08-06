Local Companies submit Low Bid on Construction Contracts

S.W. Weeks Contracting offered the low bid of over $297,000 on a drainage and gravelling project in Guysborough County. The project is a 2.1 kilometre stretch of New Harbour West Road, from Route 316 to New Harbour Lundy Road. Four other companies bid on the project.

Northern Contracting Limited offered the low bid of over $247,000 on three paving projects in Inverness County. The projects include a 0.16 kilometre stretch of Lovers Lane, Trunk 4 Northerly; 0.21 kilometres of Lochness Street, from Maple Street to end of listing; and 0.17 kilometres of old Deepdale Road, from Silverwood Lane to Maple Street Extension. One other company bid on the project.