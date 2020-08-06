Local Companies submit low bids on Antigonish County Construction Projects

Two local companies submitted the lowest bids on construction contracts.

S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest quote of $3.04 million dollars for drainage, sidewalk, curb and asphalt concrete patching and repaving for two projects in Antigonish County. Both projects are on Trunk 4, at the roundabout at Beech Hill Road and approaches; and just east of Beech Hill Road to South River Road.

Two other companies offered estimates.

Nova Construction had the low bid of $824,000 for two drainage and gravelling projects in Antigonish County on two three kilometre sections on Linwood Harbour Road and Brierly Brook Road.

One other company submitted a quote.