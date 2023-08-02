Local Companies Submit Low Bids on Construction Contracts

Several local companies submitted low bids on construction contracts in the province.

Chapman Brothers posted the low estimate of $7.06 million for concrete repaving on two projects in Kings County. The work includes a 5.7 kilometre section of Route 359, near Kentville, and five kilometres along Route 221. One other company bid on the contract.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of $3.1 million for three gravelling projects in Annapolis County. They include 5.5 kilometers along Camel Hill Road, five kilometres on West Dalhousie Road and 2.6 kilometres on Fed Road. Two other companies also submitted bids on the project.

Nova Construction also filed the lowest tender of $1.27 million for two gravelling projects in Kings County. The work includes five kilometres on Chipman Brook Road and two kilometres on the Brow of Mountain West Road. One other company offered an estimate on the project.