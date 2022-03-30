Local Companies submit Low Bids on Construction Contracts

Several local companies were low bidders on road construction contracts.

S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate of $1.7 milllion for drainage, asphalt concrete patching and repaving for three projects in Pictou County. They include at 3.8 kilometre section along Dan Fraser Road, two kilometres of Douglas Road and 1.4 kilometres of Summit Road. One other company bid on the contract.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered the lowest tender of $2.8 million drainage, guardrail and asphalt concrete patching and repaving for three projects in Cumberland County. The work includes five kilometres of Wentworth Collingwood Road, four kilometres of Route 321 and two kilomettes of Hansford Road. Three other companies bid on the work