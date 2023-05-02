Local Companies submit low bids on Construction Projects

A number of local companies offered bids on construction work in the province.

Zutphen Contractors won the bid for work on the Highway 337 watermain extension. Zutphen submitted a bid offer $1.2 million for the work. There were four other bidders.

Ron Chisholm Hydro Seeding offered the low bid on pipework for a watermain extension in St. Josephs. The company offered a bid of over $1.6 million for the work. There were three other bidders on the project.

S. W. Weeks contracting offered the low bid of over $4.3 million on four drainage, pulverization, asphalt concrete repaving for four projects in Picotu County on River John Road, Black Point Road, Tanner Hill Road, and Munroe Avenue Extension. Three other companies bid on the work.

S. W. Weeks Contracting also offered the low bid of over $2.8 million for six drainage, pulverization, asphalt concrete repaving projects in Richmond County for West Bay Road, St. Peter`s Forchu Road, Church Point Road, Levesconte Lane, Lavalee Lane, and Boyd`s Lane. Two other companies bid on the work.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered the low bid of $2.1 million for four drainage improvement, crosswalk construction, concrete work and asphalt concrete repaving for four projects in Colchester County. Four other companies bid on the work.

Alva Construction offered the lone bid of over $5.7 million on a bridge construction project for the West Branch Moose River Bridge in Cumberland County