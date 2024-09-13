Local Companies submit low bids on Construction Projects

S.W. Weeks Contracting offered the low bid of $4,837,777 on an asphalt concrete repaving project in Pictou County, which will include 13.8 kilometres of French Road, from Route 347 to Trunk 4. One other company bid on the work.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of $83,850 for asphalt spreader patching work on two sections of road in Antigonish and Guysborough counties. The tender was issued on behalf of the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works for work related to the maintenance of the province’s roads network. Nova offered the only bid on the project