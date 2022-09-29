Local Companies Submit Low Bids on Contracts

Two local companies submitted the lowest tenders on two construction projects.

Alva Construction posted the lowest estimate of $752,800 for culvert replacement for two projects in Antigonish County. One is a three culvert replacement on Route 245 and the other is a culvert replacement on Route 337. Two other companies bid on the contract.

S. W. Weeks Contracting submitted a quote of $387,777 for drainage and gravelling for one project in Pictou County. It’s for a 2.3 kilometre section on Arbuckle Road. Two other companies bid on the project.