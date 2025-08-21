Local Companies submit Low Bids on Road Construction Projects

Local construction companies offered bids on work in Antigonish and across the province.

Alva Construction offered the low bid of over $2.13 million for an asphalt repaving project in East Hants. Two other companies bid on the work.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of $5.25 million for two gravelling projects in Antigonish County, one for 4.5 kilometres of Meadow Green Road and 3.5 kilometres of Pitchers farm Road. Two other companies bid on the work.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of $1.12 million for an asphalt repaving project for Antigonish County, on Highway 104 from marker 250 easterly to the Tracadie Harbour underpass. One other company offered a bid.

Nova Construction also offered the low bid of $1.73 million for three gravelling projects in Annapolis County. Two other companies bid on the work.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered the low bid of $8.4 million for two asphalt repaving projects in Colchester County, with two other companies also offering bids.