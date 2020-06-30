Local Companies submit Low Bids on Projects

Several local companies submitted low bids on road construction projects in the province.

Nova Construction had the lowest quote of $1.5 million for a project in Annapolis County, concrete patching and repaving along a 11.5 kilometre section of Trunk One in the Bridgetown area. Three other companies offered estimates.

S. W. Weeks Contracting submitted the lowest bid of $1.09 million for two drainage and gravelling projects in Pictou County on Chance Harbour Road and Mountville Road. Two other companies bid on the project.

D. W. Matheson and Sons Contracting offered the lowest estimate of $397,830 for draining improvements for two projects in Victoria County on Beinne Bhreagh Road and Beverly Hill Road. Five other companies submitted estimates