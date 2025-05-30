Local Companies Submit Low Bids on Road Projects

Nova Construction offered the low bid of over $2.33 million for four gravelling projects in Kings County. Two other companies bid on the work.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered the low bid of over $3.6 million for four depth reclamation and asphalt paving projects in Cumberland County. Three other companies bid on the work.

SW Weeks Contracting offered the low bid of $7.1 million for two asphalt repaving and pavement strengthening projects in Colchester County and three in Pictou County. The Picotu County work includes 5.9 kilometres of repaving on Trunk 6 from the Colchester/Pictou County line westerly, 4.5 kilometres of repaving on Old Pictou Road from 600 metres east of Baillies Road to River John Road, 3.8 kilometres of Brook Road from Mountain Road to River John Station Road, and 2 kilometres of Meadowville Station Road, from .7 kilometre north of MacBain Road to River John Road.

Two other companies bid on the work