Local Companies submit Low Bids on Several Construction Contracts

Several local companies have submitted the lowest bids on tenders for construction projects.

S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate for drainage improvements, pulverize and asphalt concrete patching and repaving for three projects in Pictou County. The work is along Piedmont Valley Road, Sylvester Road and Anderson Mountain Road. Weeks offered a quote of 1.9 million dollars. Three other companies offered bids.

Weeks Contracting also had the lowest tender of 179-thousand dollars on another contract for intersection upgrade at Trunk 4 and Trunk 7 in Antigonish County. Three other companies also posted estimates.

Finley Brophy Trucking had the lowest bid at 76-thousand dollars for a Request for Proposals for RIM ditching along one section in Antigonish and Guysborough counties. Four other companies also provided estimates.