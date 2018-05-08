Local Companies Submit Low Bids
Posted at 8:55 am on May 8, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Two local construction companies submitted the low bids on several projects in the province.
Alva Construction posted the lowest tender of $1.9 million for a replacement of the Cape St. Mary’s Bridge in Digby County. Two other companies offered quotes on the project.
Nova Construction submitted the lowest bid of $846,000 for drainage improvements, patching and repaving in Antigonish County, at Addington Forks Road and the Natural Resources Department Parking lot on Beech Hill Road.
Two other companies provided estimates.