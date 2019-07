Nova Construction Company Limited offered the lowest bid on a tender for a pair of projects in Guysborough county involving drainage improvements, guardrail, and asphalt concrete patching and repaving.

One of the projects is on Sonora Road, five kilometres south of highway 7 to Sonora Road Loop, and the other is on Hospital Road, Trunk 7 to the end of pavement.

Nova’s bid was for $1,651,900.00. Three other company bid on the project.