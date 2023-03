A local company posted the lowest bid for two road construction contracts in Cumberland County.

Nova Construction offered an estimate of $4.4 million for the work, which includes guard rail, asphalt concrete paving and bridge rehabilitation. The projects are eastbound on Highway 104, a 7.8 kilometre section from Exit 6 to 7, and rehabilitation of the River Phillip Bridge eastbound on that same section of the 104.

Four other companies bid on the project.