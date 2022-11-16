A local construction company submitted the lowest bid on a contract for shoreline protection in Antigonish County.
Alva Construction posted the lowest estimate at $115,000.
Two other companies provided quotes.
Officials in the town of Stellarton are continuing to deal with the tree damage in the community from post-Tropical Storm Fiona. https://bit.ly/3g7eoaN
The province has announced a new program where communities and municipalities can apply to receive up to $100,000 to recruit or retain health care professionals. https://bit.ly/3g4aks2
A project that promotes better health and healthier relationships for young boys and men, led in part by @stfxuniversity Education Professor Dr. Chris Gilham receives $1 million in funding to expand throughout Atlantic Canada. https://bit.ly/3UXubb3
Members of the Arts community are part of Welcome Wednesdays at the Antigonish Farmers Market this month. It’s a collaboration of Welcome Wednesdays, Arts Health Antigonish and the Arts House. It’s being organized as part of Arts Health Month. Community artist and former Art teacher Nancy Turniawan says a different activity has been organized each […]
X-Men running back Malcolm Bussey is the StFX Football Offensive Player of the Week. Bussey, a second year Human Kinetics student from Hammonds Plains, NS had another big offensive game in the X-Men’s 21-14 AUS Loney Bowl championship victory over Mt. A on Saturday. He scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown to start the 4th quarter […]