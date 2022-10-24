A local company has submitted the lowest bid on a bridge construction project in Cumberland County.
Nova Construction offered an estimate of $3.3 million for replacement of the Howard Bridge on Fountain Road.
One other company provided a quote
Oct 24 School Buses:
162, Inverness, Colleen Gillis, Dalbrae Academy,Whycocomagh Education Centre, 60 minutes late this morning
184, Inverness, Robert MacDonald, Bayview Education Centre,Dalbrae Academy, 30 minutes late this morning
Happy Birthday Rennie Vanoirschot of Ashdale, all the best and enjoy your day, we have a voucher with your name on it, drop into the radio station to claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5, and claim your treats from the James St location of Tim Horton's, ENJOY.
Oct 24 Subway Trivia:
20% of us say they started doing THIS way back in August. What is it?
Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
A local company has submitted the lowest bid on a bridge construction project in Cumberland County. Nova Construction offered an estimate of $3.3 million for replacement of the Howard Bridge on Fountain Road. One other company provided a quote Facebook Twitter
The Town of New Glasgow will celebrate an International award it received in September for its innovation in the Ageing Well and Silver Economy. The town took first place at the 2022 SilverEco and Ageing Well International Awards in Cannes, France. New Glasgow represented Nova Scotia and is the only Canadian program awarded. New […]
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: Running back Malcolm Bussey scored four times as the X-Men defeated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 52-4 at Huskies Stadium. The win keeps the X-Men undefeated after 7 games, and clinched them first place overall in the AUS conference, earning the right to host the AUS championship Loney Bowl November 12th. Bussey […]