A local company submitted the low tender for four projects in Pictou County. The work includes pulverization and concrete repaving.

S. W. Weeks Contracting submitted the low bid on the project of $4.08 million. One other company offered a quote on the project.

The work involves 6.4 kilometres on Millsville Road, 3.3 kilometres of Route 256, 1.2 kilomtres of Point Fourty-Four Road and 0.62 kilometres of Fraser Cross Road.