A local construction company submitted the low bid for two projects in Victoria County for drainage, guardrail, asphalt concrete patching and repaving.

S. W. Weeks Construction posted the lowest estimate of $5,053,777 for the work.

Both projects are on Highway 105. One is for a 3.2 kilometre section west of Trunk 30, while the other is on Cemetery Bridge near South Haven Loop.

Three other companies offered estimates.