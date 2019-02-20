Local Company Submits Low Bid on Two Tenders

A local company has submitted the lowest bid on a couple of provincial government construction contracts.

S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest tender of 3.6 million dollars for drainage improvements, asphalt concrete patch and repaving along a 10 kilometre stretch of Route 337 in Antigonish County.

S. W. Weeks also delivered the lowest bid for two projects in Pictou County for cold plaining, wideneng and asphalt concrete repaving along two sections of Highway 104 totalling just over eleven kilometres. S. W. Weeks’ offered a quote of 3.4 million dollars. Three other companies also submitted bids.