Local Company Submits Low Bids on Road Construction Contracts

A local company submitted the lowest bids on a couple of road construction contracts.

Chapman Brothers Construction posted the lowest quote of $8.1 million for five projects in Colchester County. The work includes drainage, guardrail, asphalt concrete patching and repaving, and bridge rehabilitation. The projects are two sections of Trunk 6 covering almost 12 kilometres, 7 kilometres on Route 311, 2.5 kilometres of Lake Road and the Lockerby Bridge. Four other companies bid on the project.

Chapman Brothers offered the lowest estimate of $846,770 for an asphalt concrete repaving project in Annapolis County. It’s for a three kilometres section of Mary Jane Riley Road. One other company provided a quote on the project.