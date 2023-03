A local company has submitted the lowest bid on four projects for drainage, pulverization and concrete patching and repaving in Cumberland County.

Nova Construction posted the low estimate of $2.2 million for the work. Three other companies offered quotes.

The contract is for 3.2 kilometres on the Wentworth-Collingwood Road, a four kilometre section on Route 204, and two sections on Salt Springs Road totalling 1.8 kilometres.