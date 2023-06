A pair of construction companies were the low bidders on some road work in the area.

Ocean Paving offered a low bid of over $1.9 million for rim asphalt patching and shoulder gravelling on roads in Inverness and Richmond County. One other company bid on the project.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of $6.7 million for road adjustments, AC paving, roundabout, and subgrade work for six projects on Trunk 4 in Antigonish County. Two other companies bid on the work.