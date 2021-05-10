Local Construction Companies Submit Low Bids

Two local companies submitted the lowest bids on construction contracts. S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate of $1.9 million for a project involving drainage, pulverization, gravelling asphalt concrete patching and repaving for two projects; one in Pictou County and the other in Colchester County.

The contract is for a 7.1 kilometre section on the Toney River Road, the other is a 5.8 kilometre portion of Pleasant Brook Road. Two other companies bid on the contract.

Alva Construction posted the lowest estimate for a drainage and gravelling project in Victoria County. Alva submitted a quote of $152,435 for the work, on half a kilometre of Birch Point Road. Four other companies bid on the project.