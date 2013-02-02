Local Construction Company submits Low Bid on Two Road Construction Projects

A local construction company offered the low bids on a pair of projects in the province.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of over $597,000 for a project involving 1.6 kilometres of repaving on Mount Pleasant Road in Queens County. One other company bid on the work.

Nova Construction also offered the low bid of over $886,000 on two asphalt concrete repaving and bridge work projects in Richmond County. One job includes approximately one kilometre of paving on MacEachern Road and the other involves work on the Port Royal Bridge. Two other companies bid on the work.