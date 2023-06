A local home has been donated to the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. The organization’s interim chair, Colleen Cameron, says the house, appraised at $270,000 was gifted to the society from John Graham Pole and Dorothy Lander.

Cameron says the house was well-maintained. She says they are doing some minor upgrades; fixing the back step and some windows.

Cameron says in the future, the society will look at possibly installing solar panels to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.