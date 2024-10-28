Local Dentist Dr. Paul Cameron Of Antigonish Receives Fellowship from the American College of Dentists

An Antigonish dentist is the recipient of a prestigious award.

Dr. Paul Cameron has been selected for Fellowship into the American College of Dentists, recognizing his service to dentistry and his community over his 35-year career.

The College’s mission is to advance excellence, ethics, professionalism and leadership in dentistry. Fellowship in the College is by invitation only. Those conferred a Fellowship are chosen for their leadership, modelling ethics and service to their profession and society. They must qualify under a strict vetting process of the college.

Cameron was admitted to the College at a formal ceremony in New Orleans on October 17th.

Cameron is a past president of the Nova Scotia Dental Association and a past board member of the Canadian Dental Association. In 2022, he received the Dr. Phillip S. Christie Award for Distinguished Service, the highest honour for individual dentists in Nova Scotia.

In his community, Cameron is a Past Chair of the St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation and was a past co-chair of the fund-raising committee that secured an MRI machine for the hospital. He was alsoa past chair of the St. Ninian’s Parish Council, among his many other volunteer activities