Local Education Leader appointed Interim Executive Director of the Public School Administrators of Nova Scotia

(PSAANS), announced the secondment of Ford Rice, as the interim Executive Director of the Association. Rice will work with a board of 14 public school administrators to represent over 800 educational administrators at the school and regional levels.

The Board of Directors for the Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia

Rice served as the Regional Executive Director for the Strait Regional Centre for Education. He also served as the Superintendent of Schools for the Strait Regional School Board since 2012.

Rice called the executive director position a new opportunity. He said the organization’s key priorities including education, professional excellence, negotiation, advocacy, building relationships, and support. He will aslo be laising with the province and the Nova Scoita teacher’s Union.

Rice said he enjoyed his time in the Strait region.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education stated Rice will begin the new position on January 7. Paul Landry will serve as the acting regional executive director for the education centre and a posting to permanently fill the position is coming in the new year.

The SRCE thanked Rice for his leadership and dedicated service to students, families, staff and school communities in the region for the past six and a half years.