Local Emergency Services Organizations Receive Funding from Province

A number of local emergency services organizations are receiving funding from the province.

The Nova Scotia Government says it is providing more than $2.75 million to more than 100 groups for purchase emergency response equipment. The money comes from the province’s Emergency Services Provider Fund to fire departments, hazardous materials units and ground search and rescue crews. They will each receive up to $30,000.

Locally, support ranges from $24,000 to a maximum of $30,000; going to the Abercrombie, Auld’s Cove, Blues Mills, Caribou, East River St. Mary’s, Erinville and District, Havre Boucher, Judique, Larry’s River, Little Dover, Margaree, and Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Departments. Also receiving supports are fire departments in Pictou, Pictou Landing, Plymouth, Sherbrooke, Stellarton, St. Peter’s, Tracadie, and West Bay Road; along with Strait area Ground Search and Rescue.