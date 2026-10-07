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Local Emergency Services Organizations Receive Funding from Province

Oct 7, 2026 | Local News

A number of local emergency services organizations are receiving funding from the province.
The Nova Scotia Government says it is providing more than $2.75 million to more than 100 groups for purchase emergency response equipment.  The money comes from the province’s Emergency Services Provider Fund to fire departments, hazardous materials units and ground search and rescue crews.  They will each receive up to $30,000.

Locally, support ranges from $24,000 to a maximum of $30,000; going to the Abercrombie, Auld’s Cove, Blues Mills, Caribou, East River St. Mary’s, Erinville and District, Havre Boucher,  Judique, Larry’s River, Little Dover, Margaree, and Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Departments.  Also receiving supports are fire departments in  Pictou, Pictou Landing,  Plymouth, Sherbrooke, Stellarton, St. Peter’s, Tracadie, and West Bay Road; along with Strait area Ground Search and Rescue.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.