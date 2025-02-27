Listen Live

Local Entertainers Among Nominees for East Coast Music Awards

Feb 27, 2025 | Local News

Several entertainers with local ties are nominated for East Coast Music Awards.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday in St. John’s.

Moira and Claire are in the running for Group of the Year for their song “No Hesitation”. Also nominated in that category is The Town Heroes for their release “Hockey Fights”. The Town Heroes is also nominated for the Fan’s Choice Video of the Year for “Hockey Fights” and Rock/Alternative Release of the Year for “In Your Head”.

The awards will be presented in St. John’s in May


