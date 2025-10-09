Local Fire Departments among 144 First Responder Organizations to receive Provincial Government Financial Support

An expansion in the Emergency Services provider fund saw 144 fire departments, hazardous materials units and ground search and rescue crews receive $30,000 each from the province. Organizations across Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond, Victoria, and Inverness Counties were among those receiving grants.

The Province expanded the fund this year, increasing the budget by $3 million and allowing for grants of $30,000, up from $10,000, and covering up to 90 per cent of eligible costs to the maximum grant amount.



The regional grants are available to partnerships between municipalities and first responder organizations.

A list of grant recipients can be found by following this link: https://tinyurl.com/5n9yd9x8