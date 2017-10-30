Local Fire Departments and Search and Rescue groups benefit from provincial grants for First Responders

One dozen first responder organizations in Northeastern Nova Scotia have received grants from the province to purchase new equipment.

Municipality Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette says the Nova Scotia government is providing more than 500-thousand dollar in grants for 38 organizations. Six local fire departments received the maximum 20-thousand dollars in Emergency Services Provider Fund Grants, including Baddeck, Whycocomagh, Milford Haven, Tracadie, Thorburn and Plymouth. Lesser amounts ranging from 22-hundred to 18-thousand dollars were awarded to Pictou County Ground Search and Rescue, as well as the Blues Mills, Valley Mills, Northeast Margaree and St. Andrews Fire Brigades.