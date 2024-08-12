Listen Live

Local Fire Departments Receive Funding from the Province to Upgrade Equipment

Aug 12, 2024 | Local News

The Nova Scotia Government is providing almost $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations in the province, including some locally.

The money will go to fire departments, ground search and rescue teams and hazardous materials units to upgrade equipment.

Among the local organizations receiving funding are the West Bay Road, Sherbrooke, Tracadie, Alma, Pictou, Four Valleys, Pomquet, North Shore, Stellarton and St. Peter’s Volunteer Fire Departments. Each fire department will receive a grant of $20,000.

Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue is getting $3,300


