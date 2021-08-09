Local Firefighter and Business Owner Joe MacDonald running for Liberals in Pictou East

A well known volunteer and fire fighter in the area wants to serve the community in a different

way.

Joe MacDonald is the Liberal candidate for Picotu East. During the campaign so far, the biggest issues he’s heard about are the doctor shortage, high speed internet access, and the situation at Northern Pulp.

When asked what he has to do to win, MacDonald said he plans to address residents issues, noting he has a proven track record of working with all levels of government.

MacDonald, who co-owns a local business with his brother, served with the Barney’s River Fire Department since 1987, spending the last 24 years as chief. During his years of service, he advocated for the twinning of the 104, was named president of the Pictou County Firefighters Association, and worked with the County Council Liaison Committee, the Nova Scotia Hemophilia Advocacy Committee, and the Kenzieville Cemetery.