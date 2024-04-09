Local Firm Asks Town of Stellarton for exemption to the Town’s Noise By-Law

A local company is asking for an exemption from the Town of Stellarton’s noise bylaw.

GFL wrote to council asking for the exemption because they have several businesses in the downtown where they collect garbage & recyclables, and they want to continue to do so early in the day to avoid the morning commuter traffic, which they say would avoid delays in collection and be safer overall.

Council will hold a first reading of a proposed amendment to the noise bylaw at May’s meeting, followed by a Public Hearing and second reading in June.