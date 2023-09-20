Local First Responders Receive Funding from the Province to Upgrade Equipment

The province is providing $1.5 million to first responders; including fire departments, ground

search and rescue organizations and hazardous materials teams

Funding is going to 80 groups, including a number locally through government’s Emergency Services Provider Fund.

It helps organizations with the cost of upgrading equipment used in response to fires or other emergencies, such as rescue, water supply and personal protective equipment.

The program provides up to 75 per cent of eligible costs, up to a maximum of $20,000 per organization.

Local first responders receiving the maximum $20,000 are the Isle Madame, Linacy, Little Harbour, River John, Margaree, Middle River, Goshen and Area, Port Hastings, New Glasgow, West River, Milford Haven, North East Margree and Canso and Hazel Hill Volunteer Fire Departments.

Several other organizations received $17,000, including the Blues Mills, Erinville, Chedabucto, Scotsburn and Plymouth Fire Departments. Fire Deparatments receiving lesser amounts were Aulds Cove at more than $8,800 and Iona with just over $4,000.