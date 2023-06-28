Local Fisher Group Reports Lobster Catches were Down This Season for Most Members

The head of a local lobster fisher group described the 2023 season as an off year.

Jamie Stewart, president of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fisherman’s Organization, said most members in Lobster Fishing Area 26A2 experienced a drop in catches over last year, with some seeing a drop of 10 per cent with others seeing a 40-50 per cent drop in hauls.

He said most members attribute the decrease in catches to the weather. He said the price remained consistent, and even went up with two weeks left in the season, to $8.25 for markets and $7.75 for canners. Stewart said there is big demand right now for lobsters. The season wrapped up for Gulf Bonafide Monday.