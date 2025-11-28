Local Fisherman fined for Unauthorized Fishing and Reporting Less Fish Caught

Officials with the Federal Fisheries and Oceans Department say a local fisherman has been fined after being found guilty of two counts under the Fisheries Act.

DFO says on October 21st in Antigonish Provincial Court, Noah Deveau was fined $10,000 for Unauthorized Fishing in the Division 3O Coral Closure area and Inaccurrate hail-in for Halibut Species by Reporting Less Fish Than What was Actually Caught.

As well, almost $77,000 from the sale of seized catch was forfeited.



The seized catch was fished in the Division 3O Coral Closure off the Southeastern Coast of Newfoundland.

It was declared a conservation area in 2017 to protect cold-water sponges and corals as well as other marine species. As a result all bottom fishing activities are prohibited.