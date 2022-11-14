Local Grade 9 Student receives funding for her Start-Up Company for a Dough Maker for Roti Bread

A Grade 9 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish has received $6,500 in

funding from a provincial start-up business competition. Divjot Kalsi and her company Div Kalsi Solutions is looking to develop a Nova Roti Dough Maker. Roti is a type of Indian bread and is made with two ingredients, whole wheat flour and water.

Kalsi says she got the idea for the product from her own home.

Kalsi says with the money, she hopes to develop a prototype.

She has already established a web site, www.divkalsisolutions.com. She is hoping that the greater community will come forward to provide ideas on improving the product.

In all, five companies from the province’s mainland received funding in this competition from Spark Nova Scotia. It’s an initiative from the province’s Community Business Development Corporations.