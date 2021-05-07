Local Graduates Receive Academic Awards at St. FX Spring Convocation

Several local students picked up academic awards during Friday’s St. FX Spring Convocation.

Zackery Bond of Petit-de-Grat was a recipient of the University Gold Medal for the highest average in the Diploma of Engineering program. Heather Mayhew of Antigonish captured the Audrey Fenwick Memorial Award for Studies in Adult Education. In Science, Noah Tessema of Antigonish was named winner of the Wallbank-Weingartshofer Prize for Experimental Physics while Jeuqi (shwah-kee) Wang, also of Antigonish took the Dr. H. Stanley and Doreen Alley Heaps Prize for Computing Science.

Andrew Boyle of Afton, a Human Kinetics graduate captured the Service Learning Prize for Excellence as a Community-Engaged Scholar.

Juliana Khoury of Antigonish received two awards; the Craig MacDonald Mooney Prize for Psychology and the Forensic Psychology Prize. Spencer MacKeen of Guysborough was named winner of the Dr. Paul V. Groarke Book Prize in Philosophy, while Andreina (Andre-ee-nah) Gregor of Antigonish won the Canadian Sociological Association Award. Aidan Wallace of Antigonish captured the Claire Fawcett Graduating Prize in Anthropology.

In Business Administration, Isabel Hunter of Antigonish was awarded the CIBC Wood Gundy Prize in Finance.