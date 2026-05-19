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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Local Group Disappointed Federal Agency Decision That a Federal Environmental Assessment Would Not be Necessary for Two Proposed Fast-Acting Gas Plants in Pictou County

May 19, 2026 | Local News

 A Pictou County  group  opposed   to  the  placement of two  natural gas  fast-acting electrical generation plants in the area  say  they’re  disappointed  but not surprised by a federal decision.   

 The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada  indicated on  Friday a federal assessment would not be necessary.  The Agency found that existing federal and provincial regulatory frameworks would be strong enough to address any potential effects of two facilities that fall within federal  jurisdiction .  

Rendering of a Fast-Acting Electricity Generating Gas Plant

LEAP, or Living Ecosystems and Power, says the IACC has failed by deferring mitigation measures to a lacking provincial environmental assessment for both plant sites in Salt Springs and  Marshdale .   LEAP says building the gas plants will destroy wetlands where Canada Warbler nests are found.   The warbler is a threatened species under the Species at Risk  Act.      

LEAP says several other species are threatened by the development of this plant.   They include the Black Ash, culturally significant to the Mi’kmaq and already threatened and the Eastern Wood Peewee, listed as a species of special concern federally.    LEAP says Atlantic Salmon  is  also known to spawn in the area.     

LEAP is hoping to challenge the provincial environmental assessment with a judicial review in  court.      


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year