Local Group Disappointed Federal Agency Decision That a Federal Environmental Assessment Would Not be Necessary for Two Proposed Fast-Acting Gas Plants in Pictou County

A Pictou County group opposed to the placement of two natural gas fast-acting electrical generation plants in the area say they’re disappointed but not surprised by a federal decision.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada indicated on Friday a federal assessment would not be necessary. The Agency found that existing federal and provincial regulatory frameworks would be strong enough to address any potential effects of two facilities that fall within federal jurisdiction .

LEAP, or Living Ecosystems and Power, says the IACC has failed by deferring mitigation measures to a lacking provincial environmental assessment for both plant sites in Salt Springs and Marshdale . LEAP says building the gas plants will destroy wetlands where Canada Warbler nests are found. The warbler is a threatened species under the Species at Risk Act.

LEAP says several other species are threatened by the development of this plant. They include the Black Ash, culturally significant to the Mi’kmaq and already threatened and the Eastern Wood Peewee, listed as a species of special concern federally. LEAP says Atlantic Salmon is also known to spawn in the area.

LEAP is hoping to challenge the provincial environmental assessment with a judicial review in court.