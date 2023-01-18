Local group files applicaiton with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court over consolidation

Antigonish residents Anne Marie Long, Therese Penny, and Alicia Vink filed an application, on behalf of local group Let Antigonish Decide, with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia earlier this week regarding the proposed consolidation of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish.

The filing notes all three are members of Let Antigonish Decide, which the filing states seeks compliance with provisions of the Municipal Government Act in any territorial reorganization or consolidation of the county and the town, including a plebiscite or other form of voting.

The filing notes the applicants are looking for an order quashing the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s resolution to request the provincial government consolidate the two municipal bodies.