Local Groups Benefit from Low Carbon Communities Program Funding from the Province

The Nova Scotia government’s Low Carbon Communities program is supporting 27 clean energy, low-carbon projects in 2024-25.

Amongst the funding announcements is over $60,000 for a large scale solar feasibility study for the District of St. Mary’s, $26,000 to the District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission for the Ivor MacDonald Shared Geothermal project in Thorburn, $72,000 for the We’koqma’q Mikmaw School Solar Array, and over $65,000 for the Potlotek First nation’s Community Energy Transition Plan.

Nova Scotia Energy minister and Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau stated through the LCC program, the province is providing the financial support communities need to get these sorts of projects up and running.