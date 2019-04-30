Local Groups Receive Funding for Domestic Violence Prevention Projects

Several local groups are among 24 community organizations to receive grants from the province for projects aimed at preventing domestic violence.

The largest grant for local groups was for 75-thousand dollars to Family Service of Eastern Nova Scotia for Strait Area Healthy Relationships: Engaging Men and Boys. The project, in Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond and Inverness Counties includes programming for men and youth that will touch on topics such as healthy relationships, informed consent, physical exercise, nutrition and cooking and employment skills

The Naomi Society in Antigonish will receive 10-thousand dollars for a project entitled “A Youth’s Perspective: Engaging Children and Youth in Discussion on Domestic Violence”. It will take place during in-school lunch programs that will work to interrupt the cycle of violence.

The Pictou County Women’s Resource Centre is receiving just under 8-thousand dollars for a play that was inspired by real experiences of high school students with sexual assault. The Union of Nova Scotia Indians will receive 10-thousand dollars for its New Paths project in five communitIes in Cape Breton including Potlotek and We’koqma’q. It will address domestic violence and anger management using the seven sacred teachings, incorporating both visuals and storytelling.