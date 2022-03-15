Local Groups Receive Funding for Seniors Initiatives

Several local groups will be receiving funding from the province to help older Nova Scotians stay healthy, active and connected to their community.

In all, the province is supporting 39 projects totalling just over $600,000.

Locally, the Antigonish and Area Homemakers will receive $19,080 for a project to bring locally produced food to the most vulnerable, using municipal transit services.

Antigonish Community Adult Learning Association is getting $13,778 for a mentoring project called Crossing Paths. In Inverness, there’s $5,250 to the Glendale and Area Community Cooperative for a Seniors Community Luncheon program. Supportive programs for seniors include $16,500 in the District of St. Mary’s, $10,100 for the Pictou County Council of Seniors and Seniors Outreach, $10,000 for the Wagmatcook Band Council, and $25,000 for the Piktukewaq Women’s Assocation .n.

The Inverness County Municipality will receive $10,000 for a Safe Haven Program, and $22,371 goes to the Richmond County Municipality for ACTing Collectively.