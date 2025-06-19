Local Groups Receive Grants for Grief, Bereavement and Emotional Wellness Programs

Several local groups are receiving financial support through the Nova Scotia Palliative Care Association’s second phase of Healing Pathways Community Funding Grants.

The funding will support local grief, bereavement, and emotional wellness programs.

The Pictou County Community Health Society receives $46,726 for its “Healing Together: Loss and Grief in the African Nova Scotian Community” project. It’s aim is to provide opportunities for learning, sharing and healing around loss and grief in the county’s African Nova Scotian Community.

The Victoria County Home Support Services Society will get $15,585 for its “Understanding Grief” project; to provide bereavement and grief support services, particularly in high density areas of Victoria County.

The Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society gets $7,670 for “Circles of Comfort”. It includes a full-day workshop that helps community members and health professionals deepen their understanding of grief and strengthen their ability to provide support. There will also be four “Comfort Teas” in smaller communities, where those experiencing loss can come together to share stories or listen and connect.