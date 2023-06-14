Local Groups Receive Provincial Recreation Funding

Local communities and groups are benefitting from a $2-million investment through the province’s Recreational Facility Development Grant program and the Rink Revitalization Fund. Forty-six community groups, municipalities and other not-for-profit organizations will receive funding to develop and improve facilities with the goal of increasing participation in sport and recreation.

2023-24 recreation facility development grants included over $99,000 to the YMCA of Cape Breton, $118,000 to the Pictou Landing First nation, $43,000 to the Royal Canadian Air Force Northumberland Wing, and $28,600 to the Salem Athletic Association.

2023-2024 rink revitalization recipients include the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, which is getting $32,000.