Local Groups receiving Age Friendly Community Grants from Province

Several local groups have received grants aimed at benefitting older Nova Scotians. The money comes from the province’s Age Friendly Community Grant Program.

Several of the grants aim to reduce social isolation by seniors including the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre, which receives almost 20-thousand dollars, and the Inverness Women’s Club at 21-hundred dollars.

The Richmond County Municipality is looking to engage residents on creating an age-friendly community, with six thousand dollars from the province. The Inverness County Municipality with 10-thousand dollars looks to create a Seniors Council to develop a strategy to address issues facing older Nova Scotians.

The Paqtnkek M’kmaw Nation will use 10-thousand dollars to hold a three day workshop where elders will discuss nutrition, technology, Mi’kmaw Medicine and how to age well and remain independent.