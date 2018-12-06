Local Groups Sign Agreements with Chengdu, China

Representatives from China recently visited the area and met with representatives from

Melford Atlantic Gateway, NSCC, StFX, and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network CEO John Beaton said six representatives from Chengdu toured the Strait area Tuesday. Beaton said there were representatives from various sectors such as transport and rail, education, and investment.

A cooperation agreement for investment development was signed signed between the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Chengdu government, said Beaton. The Qingbaijing Committee Office of Chengdu and international railway port management director signed a cooperation agreement with Melford Atlantic Gateway for the purposes of supporting the Melford Terminal and logistics park and looking at opportunities within the One Belt, ONe Road initiative.

Then, there was a tour of the NSCC Strait campus and discussions around the potential for training collaborations. Next stop was StFX, which included talks about other potential partnerships and a memorandum of collaboration with university president Kent MacDonald.

Beaton said the meetings opens the door to future projects and discussions.

With StFX and NSCC, said Beaton, there are opportunities for exchanges with students, annual education forums, technology sharing, English training, and program development to meet skill shortages.