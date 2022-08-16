Local harness racer breaks PEI record

Local harness racer Claire MacDonald earned the fastest time for a female driver in PEI history earlier this week.

MacDonald was racing in an Atlantic Sire Stakes event for three-year-old pacing colts at Red Shores Charlottetown as part of Old Home Week, and she finished with a time of 1:54:1. The horse, named Maximum Loving, is owned by Ian Tate of St. Andrews.

MacDonald said she generally doesn’t keep track of such honours, noting a win is a win.

She will be in Charlottetown for the races until Sunday before returning home to West River Stock Farms.