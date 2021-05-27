Local Health Care Facilities and Long Term Care Homes Receive Funding for Upgrades

Local health care facilities are receiving funding from both the province and the feds.

Today, Fisheries and Oceans minister Bernadette Jordan announced funding for health care centres and long term care facilities across the province. The Government of Canada is investing over $11.4 million dollars through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $2.8 million.

Among the health care centres, the Aberdeen Hospital is getting a combined $195,000 for upgrades to the medical air system compressor and control panels; laundry electrical service rewiring, and water distribution system piping, valves and filters.

As for local long term care facilities, the R.K MacDonald Nursing home is getting $135,120 for facility upgrades, the St. Anne Centre in Arichat is getting over 1.17 million for facility upgrades, the Inverary manor in Inverness in getting $421,574 for the replacement of windows and humidifiers, The Maritime Odd Fellows home in Pictou is getting $237,095 for facilities upgrades, and the Harbourview Lodge is getting $202,400 for facility upgrades. The Richmond Villa in St. Peters is getting two rounds of funding with $669,985 for facility upgrades and 102,635 for a PPE storage building. The Valley View Villa in Stellarton is getting $182,445 for facility upgrades and $62,265 for dining room upgrades.